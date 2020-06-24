Josh Lucas on reuniting with Sweet Home Alabama director almost 20 years later
Josh Lucas has reflected on the “joyful” experience of making Sweet HomeAlabama as the film approaches its 20th anniversary and shared his happinessat reuniting with its director Andy Tennant for his latest project The Secret:Dare To Dream.
The actor, 49, shot to fame in 2002 in the romantic comedyopposite Reese Witherspoon, about a New York fashion designer who returns toher small home town to finalise a divorce from her first husband, only torealise they might still have a future together.
Lucas has now reunited withTennant on the film The Secret: Dare To Dream, based on the 2006 self-helpbook The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, about a mysterious handyman whose belief inthe power of positive thinking comes to the aid of a young widow, played byKatie Holmes.
