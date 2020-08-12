Ronnie O’Sullivan eases past Kyren Wilson to land a sixth world title

Global  
 

Ronnie O’Sullivan moved level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon after surgingpast Kyren Wilson 18-8 to claim his sixth world snooker title at the Crucible.Only Stephen Hendry’s seven crowns now stand between the 44-year-old andundisputed acclaim as the greatest player in the modern sport after he wreckedWilson’s hopes of a final debut win.

Having cut a forlorn and frustratedfigure through most of Saturday’s opening two sessions, O’Sullivanrediscovered his sparkle to win seven frames in a row in the afternoon sessionand turn a tense 10-7 overnight advantage into a one-sided inevitability.

