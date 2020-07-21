Store windows smashed in Brooklyn during march in support of Stone Mountain protests

Violence broke out in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Saturday (August 15) as dozens marched in supports of the Stone Mountain protests in Georgia.

Footage shows masked individuals attacking an Apple store and a Whole Foods.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Antifascists marched through Williamsburg, Brooklyn for two hours in solidarity with Stone Mountain protests in Georgia.

"Windows were broken and walls tagged with messages such as 'Murder Bezos.'"