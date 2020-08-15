Taylor Swift slams Donald Trump's 'calculated dismantling' of postal service
Taylor Swift has accused U.S. leader Donald Trump of 'dismantling' the U.S. Postal Service ahead of November's election.
Trending: Taylor Swift has spoken out against President Trump, Chrissy Tiegen was unwittingly pregnant during breast implant remIn case you missed it here's what's trending right now....
Why Are Mailboxes Being Removed From NYC Streets?The de Blasio administration wants answers. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is being called back from vacation to address the USPS fight. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
Protesters Turn Out At Postmaster General's HomeWith the coronavirus expected to prompt millions to vote by mail in the November election, the U.S. Postal Service is at the center of a growing political storm. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.