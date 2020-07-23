Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 days ago

You are taking a live look at huntsville from the waay 31 tower camera.

Nearly 25-thousand students are waking up this morning to head to school... online!

Joining us now live via zoom is the superintendent christie finley with huntsville city schools.

Superintendent finley.

Good morning.

Pause first big day of back to school - yet every student will be learning from at-home.

Describe to us what today will look like for students and teachers?

Learning management system- what platforms are we using?

Devices across the district- will hcs provide students with a device?

How families may request assistance with technology?

How she is checking in with teachers?

Meals at school locations- how will meal service work?

When you see a number of cases at schools that opened in-person, does this further convince you that all-virtual was the right thing to do?

Contingency plan to go back to the classroom before the first nine weeks or even after first nine weeks?

Superintendent christie finley with huntsville city schools.

We wish you the best for this new