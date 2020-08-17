Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht head coach
File footage of Vincent Kompany who has announced his retirement from playing soccer to take over as full-time head coach of Anderlecht.
Khemixt RT @CitiSportsGHA: Vincent Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht Manager |More here: https://t.co/tCvDhSm5QD #CitiSports 6 minutes ago
Hindustan Times Vincent Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht
https://t.co/8Dnznqt6LI 24 minutes ago
WatchOurCity.com BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany ended his 17-year playing career on Monday to focus… https://t.co/MUAG7Tx6KB 26 minutes ago
HT Sports Vincent Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht
https://t.co/4kUAT3c2g6 26 minutes ago
Crypto Chickys How to put your income on auropilot https://t.co/iLt2uyDDPs 27 minutes ago
WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht https://t.co/gSazgqXzw1 #Coaching #Men'sSocc… https://t.co/Vt5Sh0MFuc 27 minutes ago
FOOTBALL FLAME Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht https://t.co/OFXfD1YWd8 https://t.co/R0919WT7wi 33 minutes ago
CNA Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht manager https://t.co/6NZ7mZKHO5 https://t.co/yqaSZLrKdu 38 minutes ago