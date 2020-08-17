Global  
 

Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht head coach

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:27s
Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht head coach

Kompany retires as player to become Anderlecht head coach

File footage of Vincent Kompany who has announced his retirement from playing soccer to take over as full-time head coach of Anderlecht.


Vincent Kompany retires and takes over as full-time Anderlecht head coach

Vincent Kompany has retired from playing football at the age of 34 and has been named as...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



