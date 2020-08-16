Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Sushant's family lawyer urges media channels to not divulge crucial information

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Vikas Singh urged media channels to not divulge crucial information which can be incriminating against the culprits in SSR case.

"I request all channels to not divulge crucial information which can be incriminating against the culprits in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter," said Singh.


