A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:07s - Published A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted pupils losing topuniversity places and pupils in sixth form and further education collegesparticularly badly hit by the algorithm. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this manutdkits RT @thetimes: Head teachers say that next week’s GCSE results could be even worse for pupils than A-levels amid fears that two million resu… 2 days ago The Times Head teachers say that next week’s GCSE results could be even worse for pupils than A-levels amid fears that two mi… https://t.co/IhUXw428sd 2 days ago