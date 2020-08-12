Crawford County suspends football practice, Dooly County postpones fall sports indefinitely Video Credit: WMGT - Published 31 minutes ago Crawford County suspends football practice, Dooly County postpones fall sports indefinitely Crawford County High School suspends football practice until Aug. 25, Dooly County has postponed fall sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tonight. C1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has more on that in sports. Welcome back. Well ... crawford county's football program has been hit by the coronavirus ... the school announced in this news release today that one of its football coaches and teachers has tested positive for covid-19 ... no word on their condition ... but they'll have to quarantine for 14 days ... as a result ... the football program has suspended in-person practice and meetings until august 25th ... coaches will meet virtually with players in the meantime ... also ... dooly county says its postponing fall sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns ... according to this facebook post ... football, softball,





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources High school fall sports in Florida set to start August 24



The Florida High School Athletic Association decided to stick with August 24th as the start date for the fall season. That’s the date they agreed to postpone the season to back in July. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:06 Published 3 days ago College football remains divided on playing in the fall



College football remains divided on playing in the fall Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:49 Published 5 days ago Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season



Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:34 Published 5 days ago