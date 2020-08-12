Crawford County suspends football practice, Dooly County postpones fall sports indefinitely
Crawford County High School suspends football practice until Aug.
25, Dooly County has postponed fall sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.
Tonight.
C1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has more on that in sports.
Welcome back.
Well ... crawford county's football program has been hit by the coronavirus ... the school announced in this news release today that one of its football coaches and teachers has tested positive for covid-19 ... no word on their condition ... but they'll have to quarantine for 14 days ... as a result ... the football program has suspended in-person practice and meetings until august 25th ... coaches will meet virtually with players in the meantime ... also ... dooly county says its postponing fall sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns ... according to this facebook post ... football, softball,