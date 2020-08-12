Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crawford County suspends football practice, Dooly County postpones fall sports indefinitely

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Crawford County suspends football practice, Dooly County postpones fall sports indefinitely

Crawford County suspends football practice, Dooly County postpones fall sports indefinitely

Crawford County High School suspends football practice until Aug.

25, Dooly County has postponed fall sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

Tonight.

C1 3 b13 41n-b-c's montezz allen has more on that in sports.

Welcome back.

Well ... crawford county's football program has been hit by the coronavirus ... the school announced in this news release today that one of its football coaches and teachers has tested positive for covid-19 ... no word on their condition ... but they'll have to quarantine for 14 days ... as a result ... the football program has suspended in-person practice and meetings until august 25th ... coaches will meet virtually with players in the meantime ... also ... dooly county says its postponing fall sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns ... according to this facebook post ... football, softball,




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

High school fall sports in Florida set to start August 24 [Video]

High school fall sports in Florida set to start August 24

The Florida High School Athletic Association decided to stick with August 24th as the start date for the fall season. That’s the date they agreed to postpone the season to back in July.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:06Published
College football remains divided on playing in the fall [Video]

College football remains divided on playing in the fall

College football remains divided on playing in the fall

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:49Published
Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season [Video]

Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season

Local football players impacted by conference canceling fall football season

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:34Published