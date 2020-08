Special needs students return to school for limited instruction

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:40s - Published 2 weeks ago

With their son returning for limited in-person instruction during the summer, they are hopeful opportunities will continue into the fall for their son with autism.

RETURNING SAFELY BACK TOSCHOOL.

TODAY WAS A BIG DAYFROM SOME IN CARROLL COUNTY..IT'S PART OF A NEW PROGRAM TOBRING SOME SPECIAL NEEDSSTUDENTS BACK FOR LIMITED INPERSON INSTRUCTION.

WMAR 2NEWS ABBY ISAACS CHECKED BACKIN WITH ONE FAMILY WHO WETOLD YOU ABOUT A FEWTIMES...FIGHTING TO GET THEIRSON SAFELY BACK TO SCHOOL.ĂşLOOKLIVE- FOR THE VASCOS FROMCARROLL COUNTY, TODAY WAS A BIGDAY.

COMPARED TO WHEN I SPOKETO THEM AT THE END OF JULY,THEY ARE MUCH MORE HOPEFULABOUT THEIR SON'S EDUCATION..AND NOW THEY ARE JUST WAITINGTO HEAR WHAT THE PLAN IS FORTHE FALL PETE Ita good day.

FOR THE VASCOS ANDTHEIR SON RONNIE, ITTHE BEST DAYS SINCE THEPANDEMIC STARTED.

MEGAN- Itjust great to get him back inthere HE WENT BACK TO SCHOOLTODAY AS PART OF A PROGRAMCARROL COUTNY IS OFFERING TOSELECT SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS.MEGAN After he left he wasvery happy.

RONNIE HAS AUTISMAND HAS REGRESSED IN BOTH HISEDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR SINCETHE START OF VIRTUAL LEARNING&SO MEGAN AND PETE WERE EXCITEDTO HEAR HE COULD BE INCLUDEDIN JUMPSTART.

MEGAN Basicallyitthrough Thursday this week andnext week and the students goto school and get to work withat least for Ronnie a veryfamiliar teacher.

And its just2 kids at a time.

PETE Weappreciate how conservativethey are being though becauseof what we are seeing in othestates, especially down southwith the outbreaks.

THEVASCSOS REALLY HOPE THISPROGRAM CONTINUES INTO THEFALL, WITH THE IDEAL SOLUTIONBEING THAT RONNIE ATTENDSSCHOOL HALF THE DAY AND WORKSWITH AN IN HOME THERAPIST FORTHE OTHER HALF.

Iexcited the county is thinkingoutside the box.

We stilldoneh fall but the fact that theythrew this program to try itpromising THE CARROLL COUNTYSUPERINTENDENT SAID HE WANTSTO SEE THIS EFFORT CONTINUEINTO THE BEGINNING OF THESCHOOL YEAR WITH A FOCUS ONBRINGING IN SPECIAL EDUCATIONSTUDENTS WHOSE PARENTS WANTTHEM TO ATTEND.

HE SAID THEINCREMENTAL APPROACH OFOPENING VIRTUALLY FOR ALL ANDFOCUSING ON A FEW SMALL GROUPSWOULD ALLOW THEM TO EVALUATETHEIR PROCESS FOR SAFEIN-PERSON INSTRUCTION& WITHTHE GOAL OF RETURNING AS MANYSTUDENTS AS POSSIBLE TO THECLASSROOM SAFELY.

LOOKLIVE-WHILE WAITING FOR INFORMATIONON THE DALL, THE NEXTCHALLENGE FOR THE VASCOS ISFINDING AN IN- HOME THERAPISTFOR RONNIE..AFTER CONTACTING12 PROVIDERS THEY ARE DOWN TOONLY 2 POTENTIAL OPTIONS.

