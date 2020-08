Dome Fire continues to burn near California-Nevada border Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:52s - Published 8 hours ago Dome Fire continues to burn near California-Nevada border Dome Fire continues to burn near the California-Nevada border as a heatwave hits the U.S. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SO LET'S GET STARTED WITH THEDOME FIRE -- WHICH IS BURNINGABOUT 60 MILES AWAY FROM LASVEGAS NEAR THE CALIFORNIABORDER.RIGHT NOW, IT'S ABOUT EIGHTPERCENT CONTAINED.INTENSE HEAT IS MAKING THEFIREFIGHT EVEN HARDER -- ANDITS RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT EVENMORE FIRES IN THE WEST.THE LAKE FIRE NEAR SANTACLARITA...HAS BURNED MORE THAN 17-THOUSAND ACRES SO FAR ANDDESTROYED MORE THAN 20STRUCTURES.DARYL OSBY, FIRE CHIEF, LOSANGELES COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT"THERE HAVE BEEN AREAS OF THISFIRE THAT HAVE NOT BURNED INDECADES.ITS IN INACCESSIBLE TERRAINWHICH ADDED TO THE COMPLEXITYOF THE FIRE."EST.THIS COMES AS SEVERAL STATESFROM TEXAS TO CALIFORNIA AREEXPECTED TO REPORT THE HOTTESTTEMPERATURES OF THE SUMMER.DEATH VALLEY ALREADY HIT 130DEGREES -- ONE OF THE HOTTESTTEMPERATURES EVER RECORDED.HERE IN SOUTHERN NEVADA --





