Questions remain as fall practice window opens for area Kansas schools

Kansas high school athletes participating in fall sports were approved to begin practicing Monday, and so far, all parties involved say the process is going smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SYMPTOM ANDTEMPERATURE CHECKS.NEW TONIGHT -- MULTIPLECASES OF COVID-19AMONG PLAYERS ON BLUEVALLEY NORTH'SFOOTBALL TEAM.DISTRICT LEADERSHAVEN'T GIVEN US ANEXACT NUMBER -- ONLYSAYING IT'S MORE THANONE TEEN.THE NEWS COMES ASMANY HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENT-ATHLETES HITTHE FIELD TODAY.IT'S THE FIRST DAY OFPRACTICE FOR FALLSPORTS...AND IT CERTAINLY LOOKSDIFFERENT AMID THISPANDEMIC.41 ACTION SPORTSREPORTER AARON LADD ISLIVE IN OVERLAND PARK.TODAY was A BIG DAY FORHIGH SCHOOL ATHLETESON THE KANSAS SIDE---AUGUST 17 SIGNALLINGTHE START OF FALLSPORTS SEASON.JEREMY HOLADAY // ASSISTANTEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KSHSAA"You'd be naive to say that thisis just the 2020 fall seasonpractice just like any otheryears, it just looks a littledifferent.

And it should lookdifferent."MONDAY --- THE FIRST DAYSCHOOL DISTRICTS ONTHE KANSAS SIDE CANBEGIN PRACTICING FORFALL SPORTS.THE SUNFLOWER STATEMAKING SOMEADJUSTMENTS IN THEFACE OF THE PANDEMIC --BUT MOST DISTRICTS INOUR AREA are COMMITTEDTO HAVING FALL SEASONSFOR FOOTBALLVOLLEYBALL, AND MORE.SHELBY REBECK // SMSDDIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES"We are planning to have fallsports.

But of course,, that can change based onthe gating criteria from thecounty health department."DAVID A.

SMITH // CHIEFCOMMUNICATIONS OFFICER,SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLDISTRICT"We're going to do everythingthat we need to do in order tomake sure that it's safe.

And Iknow that all districts aregoing to do the same."TEMPERATURE CHECKS,MASK MANDATES ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING--- ALLA PART OF THPLAYBOOK....LEAGUEADMINISTRATORS ASKINGPLAYERS, COACHES ANDFANS ALIKE TO BUY INAND PROTECT THEIRHEALTH ON AND OFF THEFIELJEREMY HOLADAY // ASSISTANTEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KSHSAA"Coaches and players,students realizing that if I domy part, then we can makethis work as a whole."SHELBY REBECK // SMSDDIRECTOR OF HEALTH SERVICES"I would say our summerconditioning athletes and theirparents are probably the mosteducated about the risks andmitigation measures related tocovid work.JEREMY HOLADAY // ASSISTANTEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KSHSAA"I think we're seeing that thelast couple weeks of trend ofthat I know I know.

I've got todo my part so I can have afootball season so I can playgolf so I can do volleyball andmusic and things of thatnature.SHAWNEE MISSIONSCHOOL DISTRICT isAMONG THOSE ALLOWINGPRACTICE TO BEGIN TODAYBUT PAUSINGCOMPETITION BETWEENSCHOOLS --- AS MOREINFORMATION CONTINUESTO COME OUT about thevirus spread in the county.REPO




