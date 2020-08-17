Global  
 

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovery from Coronavirus, under observation | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovery from Coronavirus, under observation | Oneindia News

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovery from Coronavirus, under observation | Oneindia News

Days after being discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again been admitted to hospital.Amit Shah is currently under observation at AIIMS. A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his condition.

AIIMS has said in a medical bulletin that Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the past 3-4 days.

Amit Shah had tested negative for coronavirus on August 14th after receiving treatment for around two weeks at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.


