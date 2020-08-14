Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted pupils losing topuniversity places and pupils in sixth form and further education collegesparticularly badly hit by the algorithm.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end his holiday early and sort out the "chaos" caused by exam regulator Ofqual's system of A-level grading. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Students who feel they have been let down by the A-level marking system are launching legal action against England's exam regulator Ofqual. Barrister Jo Maugham has given the government until Wednesday to come up with a suitable appeals system or his Good Law Project will issue legal proceedings at the High Court on behalf of six students effected by exam downgrades. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Govt kickstarts process to strike Covid vaccine deal. Delhi Assembly panel to summon FB officials over hate content row. Watch! IAF rescues man stuck for 16 hours. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:49Published
*Pressure is mounting on the Government over its handling of the exams system after thousands of pupils in England had their results downgraded. It comes as protesters gathered outside Downing Street..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published