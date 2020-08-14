Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results.

The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual.

Report by Blairm.

