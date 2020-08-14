Global  
 

Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Education secretary apologises for A-level results handling

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students for his handling of exam results.

The government was forced into a U-turn yesterday after outrage at a marking algorithm which downgraded 40% of A-level grades by exams regulator Ofqual.

Report by Blairm.

Gavin Williamson refuses to say whether he has offered to resign over A-levels fiasco

 Comments follow government U-turn on algorithm to standardise results
Independent
Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Starmer: Government 'right' but 'slow' on A-levels U-turn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government was "right" but "slow and incompetent" after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Williamson announces government U-turn over A-level results

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has apologised to students after the government announced a U-turn over exam results. A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers' assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry

 (CNN)UK school students will now receive the grades their teachers predicted for them in their critically-important A-level and GCSE exams, after regulators..
WorldNews
NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

NI A-level and GCSE students to receive highest predicted grades

The highest predicted grade is to be given to A-level students in NorthernIreland, Stormont’s education minister Peter Weir announced. He abandonedplans to use centralised standardisation following an outcry from teachers,parents and pupils over last Thursday’s results. A-level and AS-levelcandidates will be awarded grades expected by their teachers when they arehigher, Mr Weir confirmed, after exams were cancelled due to the coronaviruspandemic. New grades awarded are expected to inflate by more than 10% as aresult.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students

A-level results: Head fears for mental health of downgraded students

About 40% of A-level results were downgraded after exams regulator Ofqual usedan algorithm based on schools' previous results. Headteachers called theresults "unfair and unfathomable", with many gifted pupils losing topuniversity places and pupils in sixth form and further education collegesparticularly badly hit by the algorithm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

A level and GCSE students could see results U-turn as Boris Johnson breaks off holiday to intervene

 The controversial algorithm that has led to misery for thousands of A-level pupils could be ditched, No 10 has hinted. Boris Johnson has broken off from his..
Independent
Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level 'chaos'

Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level ‘chaos’

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end his holiday early and sort out the "chaos" caused by exam regulator Ofqual's system of A-level grading. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Students to launch legal action over A-level downgrades

Students to launch legal action over A-level downgrades

Students who feel they have been let down by the A-level marking system are launching legal action against England's exam regulator Ofqual. Barrister Jo Maugham has given the government until Wednesday to come up with a suitable appeals system or his Good Law Project will issue legal proceedings at the High Court on behalf of six students effected by exam downgrades. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published

Gavin Williamson apologises after U-turn over A-level results

A major U-turn by the Government will see tens of thousands of A-level students in England receive...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Students protest outside the Department for Education

Students protest outside the Department for Education

Pressure is mounting on the Government over its handling of the exams system after thousands of pupils in England had their results downgraded. It comes as protesters gathered outside Downing Street..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Teachers and students protest in London against downgraded A-Level results

Teachers and students protest in London against downgraded A-Level results

Teachers and students protested outside Downing Street, London against the controversial A-Level results given to students. An algorithm was formed to calculate students' grades as schools closed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:25Published