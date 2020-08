Smoke rises from brush fire In California Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:09s - Published 19 minutes ago Smoke rises from brush fire In California Smoke rises from a brush fire on a hillside in Milpitas, California, on Monday evening (August 17). The region has been suffering soaring temperatures, with the state's Death Valley reaching 130F (54.4C). Hot weather has sparked a succession of wild fires across California in recent days. 0

