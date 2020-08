California wildfire burns more than 10k acres

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago

An out of control wildfire in Southern California scorched more than 10,000 acres in a matter of hours.

-- SCORCHED MORE THAN10-THOUSAND ACRES IN A MATTEROF HOURS -- DESTROYING HOMESAND FORCING PEOPLE TO FLEE.HERE'S ABC'S WILL CARR.NATS - OH MY GOSH - ARE YOUGUYS SEEING THIS?

OVERNIGHT -THE LAKE FIRE EXPLODED IN LOSANGELES COUNTY - AFTER A BRUSHFIRE IGNITED JUST NORTH OF LOSANGELES - IN A MATTER OF HOURS-- MORE 10,000 ACRES BURNED.THE PERFECT MIX OF DANGEROUSCONDITIONS CREATING THISHELLSCAPE.CHECK OUT THIS A FIRE WHIRLSWIRLING THROUGH THE SMOKE ONLAKE HUGHES.AUTHORITIES HAVE ISSUEDMANDATORY EVACUATIONS, LEAVINGSOME RESIDENTS UNSURE WHATTHEY'LL HAVE LEFT WHEN THEYRETURN.SOT ROBERT GARCIA/ FIRE CHIEF,ANGELES NATIOANL FOREST RIGHTNOW, OUR PRIMARY OBJECTIVE ISLIFE AND PROPERTY.THE BRUSHFIRE SPARKED WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON- NORTH OF THE SANTACLARITA VALLEY.PUSHED BY WHIPPING WINDS, THEFIRE QUICKLY ENGULFED BOTHSIDES OF THE LAKE.A COMBINATION OF DRY BRUSH, LOWHUMIDITY, AND THOSE STRONGWINDS CREATED THIS 'EXTREMEFIRE BEHAVIOR' PUSHING THESEFLAMES DANGEROUSLY CLOSE TOHOMES IN THE AREA.SOT ROBERT GARCIA/ FIRE CHIEF,ANGELES NATIOANL FOREST: OURINITIAL REPORT WERE COMING INPRETTY QUICKLY.50 ACRES, A FEW MINUTES LATER,WE'RE A LITTLE OVER 10,000ACRES.THAT BILLOWING GRAY PLUME SEENAS FAR AS SANTA MONICA - EVENCAPTURED ON THIS SATELLITEIMAGE NATS - HELICOPTERNOW, WITH FIRE CREWS BATTLINGFROM THE AIR ?

AND ON THEGROUND ?

THIS FIRE IS SHOWINGNO SIGNS OF LETTING UP.SOT ROBERT GARCIA/ FIRE CHIEF,