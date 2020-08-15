Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On The Day 8/18

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Eye On The Day 8/18

Eye On The Day 8/18

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: a mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night, Dr. Birx says recent COVID-19 spread is less from bars and restaurants, and more from get-togethers, and a costume designer in Hong Kong creates elaborate masks.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Heat wave still threatens California power grid with outages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s power grid operators avoided a third day of rolling blackouts...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Narendra Modi's Independence Day message to China: Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme

In the backdrop of recent Galwan Valley clash between Indian-Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister...
Mid-Day - Published

Fossilised 429-mln-year-old eye mirrors modern insect vision

Fossilised 429-mln-year-old eye mirrors modern insect vision London (AFP) Aug 13, 2020 An exquisitely well preserved 429-million-year-old eye from a marine...
Terra Daily - Published


Tweets about this

gleamingkwonji

allergictoshrimp RT @delights_g: Birthday Project for #지드래곤 English Version: To celebrate the 33th birthday for #GD, I prepared an event in Myeongdong, w… 2 hours ago

WCJB20

WCJB TV20 News California’s power grid operators avoided a third day of rolling blackouts but kept a wary eye on the thermometer T… https://t.co/NDVI3H9umH 2 hours ago

Day_Shirle

Day_Shirley🍀 RT @LISAVotingTeam: [ MUBEAT | BEST IDOL DANCER ] RANK UPDATE: 1• #LISA - 105,134 (35.0%( GAP: 18,637 votes Keep an eye on the gap! Don… 18 hours ago

hollyr0cc

Holly RT @levilusko: Every moment of every day, you must make the all-important choice of whether you will rely on the naked eye or allow God to… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

As Phase 1 Begins For Cherry Creek Schools, Superintendent Keeping Close Eye On County COVID-19 Stats [Video]

As Phase 1 Begins For Cherry Creek Schools, Superintendent Keeping Close Eye On County COVID-19 Stats

A total of 10,500 students signed up for 100 percent online learning at Cherry Creek Schools, and that means fewer Colorado kids are coming into the school each day, which allows students to stay..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:29Published
Moose Swimming in Circles Saved by Good Samaritans [Video]

Moose Swimming in Circles Saved by Good Samaritans

Occurred on August 10, 2020 / Lake Superior, CanadaInfo: "This moose is blind in one eye and is possibly infected with brain worm. He was swimming in circles out in Lake Superior and was in need of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:28Published
Eye On The Day 8/17 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/17

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: the Democratic National Convention begins tonight, reopened schools are reporting new COVID-19 infections, and a study looks at how the pandemic may..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:25Published