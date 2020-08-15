Eye On The Day 8/18
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:17s - Published
6 minutes ago
Eye On The Day 8/18
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: a mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night, Dr. Birx says recent COVID-19 spread is less from bars and restaurants, and more from get-togethers, and a costume designer in Hong Kong creates elaborate masks.
