New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19

New Zealand's leader has hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim thatthe country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister JacindaArdern said on Tuesday that Mr Trump's comments were "patently wrong". MrTrump made the comments on Monday at a campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota. Hesaid some countries held up as models for their virus response were now saying"whoops".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54Published