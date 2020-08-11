New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19

Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong



New Zealand's leader has hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim thatthe country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister JacindaArdern said on Tuesday that Mr Trump's comments were "patently wrong". MrTrump made the comments on Monday at a campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota. Hesaid some countries held up as models for their virus response were now saying"whoops".

