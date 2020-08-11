Global  
 

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays Election Due to COVID-19

Ardern is delaying the country’s parliamentary election by four weeks to October 17th as the coronavirus reemerges.


Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong [Video]

Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong

New Zealand's leader has hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim thatthe country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister JacindaArdern said on Tuesday that Mr Trump's comments were "patently wrong". MrTrump made the comments on Monday at a campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota. Hesaid some countries held up as models for their virus response were now saying"whoops".

Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand

Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

New Zealand leader calls Trump's claim of virus surge "patently wrong"

 After Trump's campaign-stop criticism of new COVID cluster in her country, PM Jacinda Ardern says it "does not compare" to U.S. outbreak.
CBS News
NZ's Ardern brushes off Trump's comments

NZ's Ardern brushes off Trump's comments

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Delays General Election

New Zealand postpones election following new coronavirus outbreak
It's never too late to turn an outbreak around: WHO chief

It's never too late to turn an outbreak around: WHO chief World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that it is a...
Covid 19 coronavirus: World media reacts to NZ's new local cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: World media reacts to NZ's new local cases World media have reported that "New Zealand's worst nightmare" has happened after the Prime Minister...
