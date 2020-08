Finding your precinct on election day

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 hours ago

STUDENTS.(AD LIB TOSS TO WX)GOOD MORNING, IT IS ELECTION DAYIN FLORIDA... AND THIS MORNING IAM COMING TO YOU LIVE FROUTSIDE THE LEE COUNTY ELECTIONSCENTER IN FORT MYERS, THIS ISALSO PRECINTS 11 AND 86.POLLS ACROSS SOUTHWEST FLORIDAOPENED AN HOUR AGO, YOU CAN CAYOUR VOTE UNTIL 7 P-M TONIGHT.(ad lib about what you areseeing).EARLY VOTING ENDED OVER THEWEEKEND... AND ACCORDING TOCOLLIER COUNTY... 38-PERCENT OFVOTERS CAST THEIR BALLOTS...EITHER IN PERSON OR THROUGH MAILIN... LEE COUNTY IS SLIGHTLYLOWER ...25-PERCENT OF VOTERSCAST THEIR BALLOTS.IF YOU PLAN TO VOTE IN PERSON...BUT YOU DON’T KNOW WHICH PRECINTTO GO TO, IT’S PRETTY EASY TOFIGURE OUT... WE’LL SHOW YOU.JUST GO ONLINE TO D-O-S DOT MYFLORIDA DOT COM SLASHELECTIONS..

AND SCROLL DOWN TOVOTER INFORMATION LOOKUP..

ANDCLICK THE LINK.

IT WILL TAKE YOU TO A PAGE WHERE YOU CAN ENTER YOUR NAME AND BIRTHDATE... ONCE YOU HIT ENTER, YOU'LL COME TO A PAGE WITH YOUR INFORMATION ON IT, INCLUDING YOUR VOTER I-D NUMBER AND PARTY AFFILIATION. YOU'LL WANT TO GO TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE, WHERE IT SAYS ACCESS BALLOT AND PRECINCT INFORMATION. ON THAT PAGE, YOU'LL BE ABLE TO SEE YOUR PRECINCT NUMBER AT THE TOP, IF YOU SCROLL DOWN, YOU'LL SEE A BOX THAT SAYS "ELECTION DAY POLLING LOCATION" THAT IS THE NAME AND ADDRESS OF WHERE YOU NEED TO GO TO CAST YOUR VOTE.