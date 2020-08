Election 2020: Day two of Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:16s - Published 16 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE.AND RYAN JENKINS HAS A LOOK ATWHAT'S HAPPENING.(RYAN ON CAM)1 GOOD MORNING, ITWILL BE ANOTHER BIG DAYAT THE VIRTUAL DEMOCRATICNATIONAL CONVENTION ... AS JOEBIDEN IS OFFICIALLY SET TO BENOMINATED FOR PRESIDENTOF THE UNITED STATES DURINGTONIGHT'S ROLL CALL ACROSSAMERICA.(FS1) THERE WILL ALSO BE SEVERALMORE BIG SPEECHESTUESDAY.

DURING PRIMETIME,FORMER PRESIDENT BILLCLINTON, DR. JILL BIDEN -- JOEBIDEN'S WIFE, AND SENATOR CHUCKSCHUMER ARE ALL EXPECTED TOCONTINUE CALLS FOR UNITY.(FS2) REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIAOCASIO-CORTEZ,REPRESENTATIVE LISA BLUNTROCHESTER, FORMERSECRETARY OF STATE JOHN KERRY,FORMER U.S. ATTORNEYGENERAL SALLY YATES ARE ALSOSCHEDULED TO TAKE THE VIRTUALSTAGE.(VO) THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE ANDTHE STATE OF WISCONSIN WILLCONTINUE TO BE FEATURED WHENPOSSIBLE -- DESPITE THECONVENTION BEING MOSTLY VIRTUALDUE TO THE ONGOINGPANDEMIC.

MILWAUKEE'S MAYOR, TOMBARRETT, WILLCALL THE CONVENTION TO ORDERTONIGHT.

AND DURING THATROLL CALL VOTE, LIEUTENANTGOVERNOR MANDELA BARNESWILL LEAD THE WISCONSINDELEGATION IN OFFERING THESTATE'S VOTES TO NOMINATE BIDEN.(RYAN ON CAM) TONIGHT'S THEME ATTHE CONVENTION WILLBE: LEADERSHIP MATTERS -- ASDEMOCRATS CONTINUE TOARGUE THAT JOE BIDEN IS THELEADER AMERICA NEEDS TO ELECTIN .

REPORTING IN MILWAUKEE, I'MRYAN JENKINS.23ABC SPOKE WITH LOCAL MEMBERS