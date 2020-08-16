Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lavelle: Why I joined Manchester City

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Lavelle: Why I joined Manchester City

Lavelle: Why I joined Manchester City

USA's Women's World Cup winning midfielder Rose Lavelle explains why she has signed for Manchester City from OL Reign.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man City sign USA World Cup winner Lavelle

Manchester City sign United States midfielder and World Cup winner Rose Lavelle.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com


Rose Lavelle: World Cup winner 'excited' to join Manchester City

USA midfielder and World Cup winner Rose Lavelle speaks to BBC Sport about joining Manchester City.
BBC Sport - Published

Rose Lavelle traded to OL Reign; USWNT star reportedly expected to leave NWSL for Manchester City

Reign received the rights to Lavelle from the Washington Spirit; but she likely will head overseas...
CBS Sports - Published


Tweets about this

inmanlauren

Lauren RT @TheDanLauletta: OFFICIAL: Rose Lavelle has joined Manchester City | This comes as a surprise to no one, but she will get to play in t… 12 hours ago

AutismSocialism

Red Devil https://t.co/iRngzgzu3B "I wanted to have my wages paid by a regime that thinks women are 2nd class citizens and th… https://t.co/qzbhpSwnLc 1 day ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports Rose Lavelle joined Manchester City a couple of years after winning the Bronze Ball at 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup https://t.co/wIwIOso8cH 1 day ago

The42_ie

The42.ie United States World Cup winner Rose Lavelle has joined Manchester City ahead of the new Women’s Super League season https://t.co/cC9O7L8mE3 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Man City on the verge of signing Lavelle' [Video]

'Man City on the verge of signing Lavelle'

Manchester City are 'on the verge' of signing United States international Rose Lavelle - a deal which would be the biggest of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published