Kylie Jenner denies calling herself 'brown skinned girl' in Instagram post

Ganesh Chaturthi: Watch Sanjay Dutt performing aarti with wife Maanayata, kids



Sanjay Dutt celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan. In a video, Sanjay and his family is seen performing aarti on the occasion. The video was shared by Maanayata on her Instagram handle. The clip showed the Dutt family doing aarti with a diya placed on a plate. The couple along with their kids did the evening aarti. The evening aarti to Lord Ganesha is also called vighna harta (remover of obstacles). Earlier this month, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer of the lungs. At the start of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sanjay shared a picture of their puja podium. In mid August, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. On August 8, Sanjay had complained of breathlessness and had been rushed to Lilavati hospital. A Covid test was done on the actor, for which he tested negative. Later, on running a cancer test, the result had come positive.

