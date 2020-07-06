Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5

Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5

Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force.

And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film.

The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Hrithik Roshan opts out of YRF's 50th project celebration. [Video]

Daily Punch - Hrithik Roshan opts out of YRF's 50th project celebration.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 could be released on streaming platforms if theatres do not open up on time

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:58Published
Daily Punch: Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 to go floors in January 2021 [Video]

Daily Punch: Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 to go floors in January 2021

Hrithik Roshan is ready to return as superhero Krrish in the fourth installment of the film. Reports suggest the film will toy with the idea of time travel and will go on floors in January 2021. On the..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:00Published
Hrithik-Prabhas might come together for Om Raut's next, Laal Singh Chaddha's Ladakh schedule cancelled [Video]

Hrithik-Prabhas might come together for Om Raut's next, Laal Singh Chaddha's Ladakh schedule cancelled

Hrithik Roshan-Prabhas are most likely to be part of Om Raut's upcoming project, Akshay Kumar- Vaani Kapoor's Bell Bottom to go on floors in the month of August. Keep a close watch on everything that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published