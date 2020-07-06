Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5

Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force.

And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film.

The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.