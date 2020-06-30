'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as WarnerMedia continues to investigate the daytime show following reports of a toxic workplace.



According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is investigating the show by Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television. Last week executives sent a memo to staff saying a third party firm would "interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set." Staff are happy that the issues on set have become more widely known.



CNN's parent company has announced they will be selling the network's landmark building in Atlanta. According to CNN Business, the CNN Center is going up for sale. Pascal Desroches, CFO for WarnerMedia, said the company is shifting focus to another property it owns in Atlanta. Desroches said; "Following the sale of the CNN Center, we plan to centralize most of our employees on the Techwood campus". CNN Center building has been the main campus of the network since 1987.