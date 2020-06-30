Global  
 

'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as WarnerMedia continues to investigate the daytime show following reports of a toxic workplace.


WarnerMedia WarnerMedia American multinational media conglomerate

DC Universe’s original shows are heading to HBO Max

 Image: DC Universe

DC Universe’s original content — a list that includes Titans, Swamp Thing, Stargirl, and Young Justice — is heading to HBO..
The Verge

WarnerMedia CEO puts pressure on Amazon to carry HBO Max by holidays

 Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

As disputes between Amazon and WarnerMedia over HBO Max continue, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is putting..
The Verge
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation [Video]

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Is Under Investigation

According to Elle magazine the Ellen Degeneres show is under internal investigation after allegation of a hostile and toxic work environment went viral. Variety reports that WarnerMedia is investigating the show by Telepictures and Warner Bros. Television. Last week executives sent a memo to staff saying a third party firm would "interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set." Staff are happy that the issues on set have become more widely known.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Atalanta's CNN Center Is Being Sold [Video]

Atalanta's CNN Center Is Being Sold

CNN's parent company has announced they will be selling the network's landmark building in Atlanta. According to CNN Business, the CNN Center is going up for sale. Pascal Desroches, CFO for WarnerMedia, said the company is shifting focus to another property it owns in Atlanta. Desroches said; "Following the sale of the CNN Center, we plan to centralize most of our employees on the Techwood campus". CNN Center building has been the main campus of the network since 1987.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

TVInsider

TV Insider After weeks of talk about an alleged toxic work environment, Ellen has made some changes https://t.co/sBQY7isuKe 1 minute ago

bizlawprof360

Christopher Ng, Esq. ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Ousts Three Top Producers https://t.co/1tOVmatdFX via @variety #employmentlaw #harrassment #BA358 #BLAW508 3 minutes ago

xyz102048

woof^2 This is just shitty. tWitch came out & protected this lady weeks ago. Now he has been named co-executive producer.… https://t.co/OZbcQP84Jw 3 minutes ago

ThatsSoDanny

Danny G RT @WatermarkOnline: 3 producers exit Ellen DeGeneres’ show amid workplace complaints https://t.co/C0kFpb66hC https://t.co/WZ7mjM8IMi 4 minutes ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @FOX26Houston: There's a production shakeup at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" following claims of a dysfunctional workplace.​ https://t.co/D… 4 minutes ago

TalkinToU

TalkinToU RT @BuzzFeedNews: DeGeneres announced the firing of executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norma… 5 minutes ago

GAlkhashti

Ghadeer Alkhashti RT @cnni: Some changes are coming to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" amid allegations it fostered a toxic work environment. https://t.co/FZIMEpH… 7 minutes ago

MIX1033FM

MIX 103.3-FM 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has 'parted ways' with three of its top producers. https://t.co/y56uETktha 7 minutes ago


Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" [Video]

Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

CNN reports there has been a major shake up at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The changes comes amid allegations the show and DeGeneres herself fostered a toxic work environment. The shakeup comes after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Top “Ellen” Producers Fired Over Sexual Harassment [Video]

Top “Ellen” Producers Fired Over Sexual Harassment

Top “Ellen” Producers Fired Over Sexual Harassment

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published
Ellen DeGeneres Show producers reportedly dismissed amid investigation [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Show producers reportedly dismissed amid investigation

Three top producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have reportedly been fired amid an investigation into misconduct and harassment on set.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published