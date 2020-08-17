Netflix Cancels 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' | THR News

Global  
 

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Netflix has canceled its talk show 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' after two years and 39 episodes.


Netflix has canceled 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' as it continues to struggle with topical talk shows

Netflix has canceled 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' as it continues to struggle with topical talk shows · Netflix has canceled its variety talk series "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" after two years. ·...
Business Insider - Published

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj cancellation: Netflix criticised after pulling plug on talk show

'This is a huge loss'
Independent - Published

Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Canceled After Six Seasons

Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Canceled After Six Seasons Hasan Minhaj's Peabody Award-winning talk show 'Patriot Act' has been canceled after six seasons on...
Mediaite - Published


