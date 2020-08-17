Netflix Cancels 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' | THR News

Netflix has canceled its talk show 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' after two years and 39 episodes.

London (CNN)Elizabeth Debicki is set to play Diana, Princess of Wales in the final seasons of "The Crown," makers of the hit Netflix series announced on Sunday...

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970

Elizabeth Debicki Set to Play Princess Diana in Final Seasons of 'The Crown' | THR News Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of 'The Crown,' Netflix announced Sunday.

Original ‘Avatar’ creators drop out of Netflix’s live-action remake Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the original creators of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ have announced their official departure from Netflix’s remake.

American technology and media services provider and production company

Netflix American technology and media services provider and production company

Hasan Minhaj's Peabody Award-winning talk show 'Patriot Act' has been canceled after six seasons on...

'This is a huge loss'

· Netflix has canceled its variety talk series "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" after two years. ·...