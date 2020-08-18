Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act'

Netflix has canceled Hasan Minhaj's political news-based comedy show, The Patriot Act.

Minhaj broke the news on Twitter, saying a wealth of lovely things about the production.

"I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game.

My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show.

TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched." In 2019, the series found itself at the center of controversy over an episode on Saudi Arabia.

Netflix removed it from streaming in Saudi Arabia after officials from the Kingdom complained.

They viewed it as critical of Crown Prince MBS and his alleged role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.