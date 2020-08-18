Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act'

Netflix Cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act'

Netflix has canceled Hasan Minhaj's political news-based comedy show, The Patriot Act.

Minhaj broke the news on Twitter, saying a wealth of lovely things about the production.

"I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game.

My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show.

TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched." In 2019, the series found itself at the center of controversy over an episode on Saudi Arabia.

Netflix removed it from streaming in Saudi Arabia after officials from the Kingdom complained.

They viewed it as critical of Crown Prince MBS and his alleged role in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Canceled After Six Seasons

Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Canceled After Six Seasons Hasan Minhaj's Peabody Award-winning talk show 'Patriot Act' has been canceled after six seasons on...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' cancelled after two years, comedian tweets 'My babies were born, grew up with the show'

Netflix cancelled the talk show 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' after two years and 39 episodes
DNA - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderIndependent


Netflix's 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' will not return for 7th season

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" will not return for a seventh season at Netflix.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



Tweets about this

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @OpIndia_com: Netflix cancels Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' https://t.co/nrOThsqYAr 32 seconds ago

Jaciatel

Jessica !!BLM!! RT @Forbes: Netflix canceled ‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ as critics mourn a loss of South Asian representation https://t.co/URUB3QqVot… 6 minutes ago

tez4d

Xmbd RT @prachyam7: Good news. Netflix cancels Patriot Act. The scum Hasan Minhaj will be away from spreading propaganda for some time. 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Cancels 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' | THR News [Video]

Netflix Cancels 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' | THR News

Netflix has canceled its talk show 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' after two years and 39 episodes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:29Published