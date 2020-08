DNC is ready for Night 2 of the 2020 convention Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:44s - Published 8 minutes ago DNC is ready for Night 2 of the 2020 convention. 0

TONIGHT'S THEME IS "LEADERSHIPMATTERS,.FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTONWILL SPEAK AND ENDORSE JOEBIDEN FOR PRESIDENT.ALONG WITH NEW YORKCONGRESSWOMAN ALEXANDRIAOCASIO-CORTEZ.ABC'S ANDREW DYMBURT HAS THESTORY.TONIGHT NATS JOE BIDENOFFICIALLY GETS HIS PARTY'SPRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION AT THEDEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTIONTONIGHT.NATS ABOUT THE ONLY FAMILIARFEEL TO THIS ALL DIGITALCONVENTION ARE THE FAMILIARFACES SLATED TO SPEAK IN ANEFFORT TO RALLY SUPPORT BEHINDBIDEN.FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON -A PROMINENT PARTY STAR WHODELIVERED THE ADDRESS AT THE2016 CONVENTION WHEN HIS WIFEFROM PAST PRESIDENTS TONEWCOMERS -- CONGRESSWOMANALEXANDRIA OCASIO- CORTEZ WILLGIVE A ONE MINUTE SPEECH TO THEONLINE CROWD.THE CONVENTION'S DECISION TOONLY GIVE THE 30 YEAR OLDCONGRESSIONAL FRESHMAN60-SECONDS HAS IRKED SOMEWITHIN THE PROGRESSIVE WING OFTHE PARTY.BUT ON A MORE PERSONAL LEVEL,JOE BIDEN'S WIFE JILL WILLADDRESS FROM A DELAWARE HIGHSCHOOL WHERE SHE ONCE TAUGHT.NATS - WHEN SHE WAS SECOND LADYJILL JUST SIMPLY CARES.:59 THE LINEUP OF DEMOCRATICLUMINARIES FOLLOWS FORMER FIRSTLADY MICHELLE OBAMA'SBLISTERING REBUKE OF PRESIDENTTRUMP ON THE DNC'S OPENINGNIGHT.MICHELLE OBAMA - DONALD TRUMPIS THE WRONG PRESIDENT FOR OURMICHELLE OBAMA - DONALD TRUMPIS THE WRONG PRESIDENT FOR OURCOUNTRY.THE PRESIDENT - FIRING BACK.TRUMP: "I THOUGHT HER SPEECHWAS VERY DIVISIVE.AND FRANKLY, I WOULDN'T EVEN BEHERE IF IT WEREN'T FOR BARACKOBAMA.THOSE VOICING THEIR CRITICISMSOF PRESIDENT TRUMP STRETCHINGBEYOND THE CIRCLE OF THE DNC.FORMER HOMELAND SECURITY CHIEFOF STAFF MILES TAYLOR-WHO SAYSHE WILL VOTE FOR BIDEN--TELLING GOOD MORNING AMERICA.TAYLOR WE WERE CONSTANTLY IN APOSITION WITH THE PRESIDENTWHERE IT'S NOT THAT HE WOULDJUST TELL US TO DO THINGS THATWE WOULD SAY ARE INAPPROPRIATE,UNETHICAL OR ILLEGAL, IT'S THATHE WOULD CONTINUE TOAS FOR THE CONVENTION ITSELF -TRUMP SPENDING TIME COUNTERINGTHE DEMOCRATS' BIG EVENT BYSTUMPING IN SWING STATES LIKEMINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN.THAT WAS ANDREW DYMBURTREPORTING AND A NEVADANWILL BE IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT THECONVENTION TONIGHT.YVANNA CANCELA -- THE FIRSTLATINA STATE SENATOR IN NEVADA-- WILL BE FEATURED AS ONE OFTHE PARTY'S RISING STARS.SHE WILL BE DELIVERING AKEYNOTE SPEECH.