Marcellus Wiley: Winning another title won't put Kawhi in the GOAT discussion— 'There's too much explanation needed'

In a recent interview NBA veteran Vince Carter said if Kawhi Leonard wins a third NBA Championship, he should be in the GOAT conversation among LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Marcellus Wiley strongly disagrees with Carter and weighs in on Kawhi's chances of being in the GOAT conversation.