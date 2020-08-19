Benton Central edges Harrison in thriller Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago The Bison improve to 2-0 on the season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Benton central .. Normally .. A team holds senior night prior to its final home game of the year .. But this isn't a normal year .. Mandy johnson and the raiders celebrating their five seniors .. The bison trying to play spoiler at may gymnasium. Jump all the way to the fifth and final set .. Tied at2 .. Off the harrison serve .. Megan hardebeck to sophie cobb .. Benton central leads 13-12 .. 15 wins it .. Hardebeck again .. This time lilly cobb hammers it home .. The senior was huge .. 23 kills on the night. It's 14-12 .. B-c can taste victory .. This little fan is like smell my socks . Harrison fighting back .. Payton daulton the block .. The junior gets the raiders within one .. Jon vernon is like that's ok .. Let's put it away here .. And that's just what cobb does .. Benton central holds on to beat harrison in five sets. Moving on .. One goes by big o





