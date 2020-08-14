USPS Controversial Changes Suspended

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

Cost-cutting measures will be put on hold until after the November election.

"* a few months before the general elections ?*- postmaster general louis dejoy announced ?

"* cost cutting measures at the u?

"*s postal service will be suspended until after the election on november 3.

Dejoy had been under fire for imposing the cost cutting and threatening the integrity of mail in balloting.

Retail hours won't change... collection boxes stay in place and no mail processing facilities will close.

Xxx have you requested your mail?

"*in ballot yet for the election?

Well ?

"* according to olmsted county elections ?

"* more than 29?

"* thousand people already have ?

"* so it's extremely important to avoid potential mail delays.

Postmaster general louis dejoy got backlash from democratic attorneys general ?

"* who argud dejoy illegally changed mail procedures ahead of the election as the post office braces for more mail?

"*in ballots.

I talked to residents in rochester ?

"* who say ?

"* important the electoral process run "i am very concerned about the suppression that is trying to be imposed on us because the us mail system in general ?

"* e need it ?

"* it's a public service ?

"* it is not a political thing and it does not need to be politicized like it is being."

<"when you have an election, the answers should be there within a lot of time ?

"* not weeks or months later."

If you haven't requested your mail?

"*in ballot... you can still request your application.

They'll go out in the mail after the absentee voting period begins... which starts september 18th.

Ballots can be dropped off directly at two locations in rochester.... the olmsted county elections office on campus drive southeast