USPS Controversial Changes Suspended

Video Credit: KIMT
Cost-cutting measures will be put on hold until after the November election.

KIMT News 3's Isabella Basco got reaction from Rochester residents

a few months before the general elections postmaster general louis dejoy announced

"* cost cutting measures at the u?

"*s postal service will be suspended until after the election on november 3.

Dejoy had been under fire for imposing the cost cutting and threatening the integrity of mail in balloting.

Retail hours won't change... collection boxes stay in place and no mail processing facilities will close.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what people in rochester think about the post master general's decision.

according to olmsted county elections

"* more than 29?

"* thousand people already have ?

so it's extremely important to avoid potential mail delays.

Postmaster general louis dejoy got backlash from democratic attorneys general ?

who argued dejoy illegally changed mail procedures ahead of the election as the post office braces for more mail-in ballots.

"*in ballots.

I talked to residents in rochester

"* who say ?

"I am very concerned about the suppression that is trying to be imposed on us because the US mail system in general we need it it's a public service it is not a political thing and it does not need to be politicized like it is being."

"* e need it ?

"* it's a public service ?

"* it is not a political thing and it does not need to be politicized like it is being."

"When you have an election, the answers should be there within a lot of time not weeks or months later."

"* not weeks or months later."

If you haven't requested your mail?

"*in ballot... you can still request your application.

They'll go out in the mail after the absentee voting period begins... which starts september 18th.

Ballots can be dropped off directly at two locations in rochester.... the olmsted county elections office on campus drive southeast




