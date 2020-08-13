Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A record day for the S & P 500

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
A record day for the S & P 500

A record day for the S & P 500

Tuesday afternoon perhaps a sign things could be turning around as one major stock index saw some record gains.

Is next.

The economy has been in a state of shock since the pandemic began.

This aternoon, perhaps a sign things cound be turning around as one major stock index saw some record gains.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with the latest.

Nick?

George and katie ?

"* the s andp five hundred closed at an all time high today ?

"* the first time this has happened since the covid?

"*19 pandemic struck.

The reason why this is drawing attention ?

"* the s and p five hundred includes a larger number of companies ?

"* more than the 30 which are tracked by the dow jones industrial average.

Economics instructor rayce hardy says the s and p does give a little bit better picture of the economy's future ?

"* but says the health of small businesses is the best way to tell how they're not ever going to be part of the s&amp;p 500 because they're little sole proprietorship s and partnerships run by a couple of people up to a few dozen people.

And they, the vast majority of them are greatly struggling, across the whole country.

Hardy also thinks the reason big companies are posting gains is because people were spending their extra unemployment andstimulus n city, nick kruszalnicki, thanks nick.

The nasdaq composite also saw a nearly one percent gain today.

The




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gains for tech stocks nudge S&P 500 even closer to record

Gains for tech stocks nudge S&P 500 even closer to record NEW YORK — Wall Street nudged a bit higher on Monday, and the S&P 500 teased even closer to its...
WorldNews - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Record day of testing, swab site moved to Eden Park

Covid 19 coronavirus: Record day of testing, swab site moved to Eden Park Auckland health authorities are opening another Covid-19 testing site as demand surges in the...
New Zealand Herald - Published

COVID-19: India conducts 9 lakh tests in a day

India has set another record of conducting nearly nine lakh COVID-19 tests in a single day, which is...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130° [Video]

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130°

Although it's been hot in the Las Vegas valley, it could always be worse... The preliminary temperature at Death Valley hit 130° over the weekend. If it's verified it'll be the hottest temperature on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
NWS monitoring high temperatures in Southern Nevada [Video]

NWS monitoring high temperatures in Southern Nevada

The National Weather Service is monitoring the triple-digit temperature trend hitting Southern Nevada as Saturday marked another record-breaking day.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:18Published
49ers Training Camp: Tight End George Kittle Talks About His Record-Setting Contract [Video]

49ers Training Camp: Tight End George Kittle Talks About His Record-Setting Contract

Tight End George Kittle Talks About His Record-Setting Contract

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:49Published