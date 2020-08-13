A record day for the S & P 500

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Tuesday afternoon perhaps a sign things could be turning around as one major stock index saw some record gains.

The economy has been in a state of shock since the pandemic began.

This aternoon, perhaps a sign things cound be turning around as one major stock index saw some record gains.

"* the s andp five hundred closed at an all time high today ?

"* the first time this has happened since the covid?

"*19 pandemic struck.

The reason why this is drawing attention ?

"* the s and p five hundred includes a larger number of companies ?

"* more than the 30 which are tracked by the dow jones industrial average.

Economics instructor rayce hardy says the s and p does give a little bit better picture of the economy's future ?

"* but says the health of small businesses is the best way to tell how they're not ever going to be part of the s&p 500 because they're little sole proprietorship s and partnerships run by a couple of people up to a few dozen people.

And they, the vast majority of them are greatly struggling, across the whole country.

Hardy also thinks the reason big companies are posting gains is because people were spending their extra unemployment and stimulus money.

The nasdaq composite also saw a nearly one percent gain today.

