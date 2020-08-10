Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November

Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump in November

Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump.

The moment marked a politicalhigh point for Mr Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is nowcemented as the embodiment of Democrats’ desperate desire to defeat Mr Trumpin autumn.

The roll call of convention delegates formalised what has beenclear for months since Mr Biden took the lead in the primary elections’ chasefor the nomination.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Joe Biden officially because Democratic nominee for president

 Democrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president during the second day of the Democratic National Convention. CBS..
CBS News
Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole' [Video]

Jill Biden says Joe 'will make us whole'

Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke at the Democratic National Convention about how and she and Joe rebuilt a family after profound loss - and how he will rebuild the country after the profound loss it has suffered due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:31Published

Democrats officially nominate Biden for president

 The Democratic Party has formally made Joe Biden its presidential nominee, a position he has sought for more than 30 years. Delegates from each state took a roll..
USATODAY.com

Michigan Lawmaker: Republicans have "seen their party leave them" in state

 Congresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump gives nod to Oracle buyout of TikTok in US

 Oracle's chairman Larry Ellison is a supporter of the US president and held a fundraiser for him this year.
BBC News

Trump campaign Russia contacts were 'grave threat', says Senate report

 A Republican-led Senate committee says the Trump campaign's Russia links were an intelligence threat.
BBC News

‘The Future of Our Democracy Is at Stake,’ Sally Yates Says

 Sally Yates, a former acting attorney general, spoke to the Democratic National Convention about the flaws she sees in President Trump while endorsing Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Trump's leadership, says Joe Biden will end the chaos

Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Trump's leadership, says Joe Biden will end the chaos WASHINGTON : Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump on...
WorldNews - Published

Donald will trump, predicts Kerala numerologist ahead of US presidential elections

Donald Trump may be trailing his Democrat rival Joe Biden in US polls in the run-up to the...
Mid-Day - Published

Joe Biden expected to announce running mate this week

Joe Biden expected to announce running mate this week Months after effectively clinching his party’s presidential nomination, Joe Biden is expected to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this

Prokerala

Prokerala Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally been nominated the Democratic Party's candidate to take on Presiden… https://t.co/eXe1HBVgWw 3 seconds ago

Karkouch3

PARIS TOUR EIFFEL NEWS🇲🇫🇪🇺 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biden officially nominated as party's candidate to take on Donald Trump in November race f @AJEnglish… https://t.co/zLJAU6iQtT 9 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress Democrats formally nominated #JoeBiden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night https://t.co/vT9v2OdtHx 13 minutes ago

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche Joe Biden nominated to take on Donald Trump https://t.co/TdK7A6bKXS 37 minutes ago

woodshop149

@woodchuck RT @IndianCountry: Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee, as party officials and activists from ac… 43 minutes ago

Tobyglandolosis

Ebenews Biden officially nominated as Democratic party’s candidate to take on Donald Trump in November race for White House https://t.co/SXPDBENlq1 1 hour ago

KaushikVaidya

Kaushik Vaidya Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president, culminating a comeback that made him their choice to take o… https://t.co/vQxxDURBDJ 1 hour ago

TheQuint

The Quint Democrats nominated #JoeBiden as their 2020 presidential candidate, designating formally the former vice president… https://t.co/cedh22lCjB 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Tuesday’s virtual Democratic National Convention included the official nomination of Joe Biden for president, and a pitch from Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden and two former Democratic presidents.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:02Published
Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris [Video]

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris

Special prayers were performed in TN’s Rameswaram for Kamala Harris' win in US Elections 2020. Harris is the democratic vice-president nominee in upcoming elections. Harris was born to an Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:47Published
Keller @ Large: Remarkable Comeback For Joe Biden [Video]

Keller @ Large: Remarkable Comeback For Joe Biden

The Democratic Party officially nominated Joe Biden for president. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reacts to day 2 of the virtual DNC.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published