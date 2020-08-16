India reports more than 64,000 Covid cases and 1092 deaths in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Global  
 

As the Coronavirus cases in India continue to mount, India reported 64,531 new cases of Covid-19 and second biggest single-day 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country has been reporting biggest number of cases globally for the last 15 days.

With the latest figures, the total cases in India have risen to 27,67,273 and fatalities are 52,889.

India's COVID-19 recoveries see the biggest single-day rise of 60,091 in the last 24 hours with a recovery rate of 73.64 per cent while the positivity rate is 8.05 per cent.

