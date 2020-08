Mbappe: Neymar worthy of Ballon d'Or if PSG win CL Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:30s - Published 8 minutes ago Mbappe: Neymar worthy of Ballon d'Or if PSG win CL Kylian Mbappe believes Neymar would be worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or, which will not be awarded in 2020, if he helps guide Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Mbappe backs Neymar to realise Ballon d´Or dream if he wins Champions League Kylian Mbappe believes Neymar would be worthy of winning the Ballon d’Or if he helps guide Paris...

SoccerNews.com - Published 8 hours ago





Tweets about this