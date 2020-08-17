SSR death case: Tejashwi Yadav welcomes SC verdict recommending CBI probe

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan reacted over Supreme Court's verdict to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Not only the truth will surface now but those names will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court's order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput's family," said Chirag Paswan.
Supreme Court ordered CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Singh thanked SC and said, "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The top court asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to the CBI and added that any new casein connection with the actor's death will also be probed by the CBI. Many people welcomed the SC order in the case and said that this is a step towards justice for the deceased actor's family members. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan said that those who had been trying to mislead the probe should also be made accountable and welcomed the SC order. Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal in seeking justice for the late actor also lauded the SC order. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP slammed the Mumbai police and said that the steps they took were illegal and unconstitutional. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June, 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Expelled JDU leader Shyam Rajak joined RJD on August 17. Rajak joined RJD in presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. This comes a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sacked Rajak as State Industries Minister. CM Kumar also expelled him from JDU. Slamming Bihar Chief Minister, Rajak said almost all ministers are unhappy with Nitish Kumar. "Almost all ministers in JDU are unhappy with Nitish Kumar. Currently, the ministers are unable to make a decision," he said. "I, however, don't have any idea about who's going to leave the party. I am joining RJD, that is all I can say," he added. Earlier, Rajak challenged his expulsion, terming it 'illegal'. He said he was going to Assembly Speaker to submit resignation as member. Rajak was expelled for being allegedly involved in anti-party activities. He was expelled just months before Bihar assembly polls. Incidentally, Rajak had switched to JDU in 2009 after leaving RJD. He had won from Phulwari seat as a JDU nominee in 2010 election.
Former Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on August 17. He joined RJD in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Shyam Rajak was removed from Bihar Industries Minister's post and was expelled from JDU on August 16.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court," said Sanjay Raut. "Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm," Sanjay Raut added.
President of Bihar Police Association, Mrityunjay Singh said that the uniform was insulted in Mumbai and after Supreme Court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai, the police uniform will get justice. He said, "We all are waiting for justice from Supreme Court (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). Justice will be served from SC today. I want to say that the uniform has been insulted in Mumbai, so today uniform will get justice. Entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice. Mumbai Police will get a lesson today. Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai on Aug 19.
The Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey reacted over the Supreme Court verdict over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Bihar DGP said, "I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case." Supreme Court has ordered to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its August 19 verdict. Supreme Court also said that FIR (First Information Report) registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar.
Supreme Court ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. SSR father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on..