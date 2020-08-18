Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony

Donald Trump To Grant Full Pardon To Susan B. Anthony

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he would grant a full, posthumous pardon to Susan B.

Anthony.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Tim Wu makes the case that it’s only fair to ban TikTok in the US

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In a new opinion piece for the New York Times, Tim Wu, Columbia University law professor and outspoken..
The Verge
Joe Biden officially nominated for president [Video]

Joe Biden officially nominated for president

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published
Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand [Video]

Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Susan B. Anthony Susan B. Anthony 19th and 20th-century American women's rights activist

AP Top Stories August 18 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 18th: The U.S. postmaster general halts some operational changes after outcry; Germany mandates virus test for travelers..
USATODAY.com

Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

 President Trump is posthumously pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for illegally voting in 1872. Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Trump Just Pardoned Susan B Anthony, Who Has Been Dead For 114 Years

 President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to pardon the famous suffragist Susan B. Anthony, a century after women won the right to vote in the..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump just pardoned trailblazing lesbian suffragette Susan B Anthony. There’s just one major problem

Trump has issued a posthumous pardon to the trailblazing lesbian suffragette Susan B Anthony, but...
PinkNews - Published

Trump Announces He Will Sign ‘Full and Complete’ Pardon for Women’s Suffrage Icon Susan B. Anthony

Trump Announces He Will Sign ‘Full and Complete’ Pardon for Women’s Suffrage Icon Susan B. Anthony President Trump announced on Tuesday the pardon for Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of illegally...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

DanLinden

Dan Linden White House: "Today, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) posthumously to… https://t.co/HkjbzuxRXE 12 hours ago

shellygric

Shelly Richardson RT @CrashRichardso1: . What blatant hypocrisy as he tries to suppress voting! “She was never pardoned--for voting. She was guilty for voti… 13 hours ago

Kay48482122

Kay RT @doscious1967: Really? He would’ve taken out a full page add calling for her execution had he been around. I don’t see this changing an… 17 hours ago

CrashRichardso1

Crash Richardson . What blatant hypocrisy as he tries to suppress voting! “She was never pardoned--for voting. She was guilty for v… https://t.co/2ZasMXrmcQ 17 hours ago

rnj114

Janet McLamb RT @tlccourville: Trump: I'm signing a full pardon for Susan B. Anthony She was never pardoned Did you know that? She was never pardoned… 17 hours ago

LadiesDistress

Ladies In Distress | Lady’s In Distress 🗳😁Women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony, who was charged with voting illegally in the 1872 presidential election… https://t.co/FKZM4jfZtS 20 hours ago

wheredowegofro2

JUSTICE RT @17keklane: President @realDonaldTrump announced he will sign a posthumous full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never… 20 hours ago

17keklane

#17keklane ⚖ President @realDonaldTrump announced he will sign a posthumous full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She w… https://t.co/bLFdvkt5Mv 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump on election rigging: 2016 vs. 2020 [Video]

Donald Trump on election rigging: 2016 vs. 2020

Donald Trump on election rigging: 2016 vs. 2020.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 04:38Published
Eric Trump visits Milwaukee, highlights President Trump's support for law enforcement [Video]

Eric Trump visits Milwaukee, highlights President Trump's support for law enforcement

Eric Trump visited Milwaukee Tuesday to discuss his father's support for law enforcement.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:48Published
Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive' [Video]

Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'

US president Donald Trump has criticised Michelle Obama's speech at theDemocratic convention, calling it "extremely divisive".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published