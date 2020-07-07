Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L

Global  
 

Could Pep Guardiola leave Man City following their humbling at the hands of Lyon?

The Daily Mirror report that the club are lining up Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement.

And what of Barcelona?

Embarrassed by Bayern Munich their manager Quique Setien has already been replaced by Ronald Koeman, but according to Marcelo Bechler the unthinkable could be about to happen… Lionel Messi could be set to leave Barcelona!

As if that wasn’t enough, they also break down Chelsea’s pursuit of Ben Chilwell and assess whether the Leicester City left back is worth his reported £80m fee.

Enjoy the episode guys, and don't forget to like and subscribe.


