Hump day Top Story

And dorchester county also extended the mandated mask.

>> finished by mid-2022.

>> leah: jim new somethere.

President and ceo of south carolina ports authority.

He is talking about the long anticipated harbor deepening project which is still underway.

>> jon: brooke schwieters is live from the newsroom.

You spoke with the head of the port authority.

What can we expect.

>> brook: over a decade in the making for those here in this area or from here.

The port, of course, vital to south carolina's growing economy.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle supporting big changes below the surface to allow bigger ships with more capacity into our harbor.

Now the army corps of engineers three muscle behind the project is on track to achieve a harbor depth of 52 feet by this the mid-2022 dead line.

Tht's just a component of the fully funded 2 billion-dollar plus capital improvement project.

Both senator lindsey graham who's consistently advocated for this project along with representative joe cunningham will be in attendance.

Port leaders really emphasizing support across party lines has been crucial for the support and speed of the project's completion.

>> one thing that seems to unify both parties is the port.

The port has gotten a lot of support which is being critical to our growth.

All the money has been appropriated at the federal level and state put up money early on in 2012 which is kind of a game changer to get the project moving.

So it is -- we are in a pretty unique situation.

>> brooke: we did get in touch with representative cunningham who says he is, quote, looking forward to today's event and a chance to discuss how the board of charleston is critical driver of economic growth in the lowcountry.

The project will take place this morning at the south carolina ports authority headquarters.

Masks are encouraged and social distancing practices will be in place.

In the newsro newsroom brooke schwieters, fox 24 news.

>> leah: south carolina voters they don't have as many options for the november election as we did in the june primary.

But that could soon change.

So this week the president of south carolina senate announced plans to have the senate reconvene earlier to discuss voting changes.

Senator ronnie stab says at the very least they should be able to pass the same measures they did back in june.

>> i think it is priority one.

I think that what we realize now is that september 15th