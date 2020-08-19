A Minute Of Kindness: The Hot Pink Fridge Feeding A Community

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 7 minutes ago

It’s just one of a number of similar grassroots initiatives helping communities across the US.

She invites anyone to "take what you need, leave what you can".

The colourful fridge is stocked by Smith, local businesses and its own patrons.

Concerned by the food insecurity in her area, Software Designer and Doula, Tatiana Smith, set up a community fridge on her own doorstep in Jersey City.

TATIANA SMITH: Just the fact that there is this resource that is there 24/7.

It's a beacon of light, I like to think, in this community, that people may have thought that they were overlooked, that somebody is there looking out for them.

[MUSIC PLAYING] So I tell everyone who visits, who donates, that this is not an act of charity.

It's an act of mutual aid.

So what you're doing is you're not giving-- you're not donating to the less fortunate.

You're giving to your neighbor.

Right now, I'm seeing all people from all walks of life.

It could be homeless people.

It could be, like, people who are already having issues with food insecurity.

But also, I'm seeing a lot of professionals come, a lot of families.

I want to keep this fridge up and running for as long as the fridge is up and running.

And even when it breaks down, if I have to buy another fridge, I'll just by a new fridge.