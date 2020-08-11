Travis Scott raising Stormi to be 'aware' of the world
Travis Scott has revealed that he is raising his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi to be "aware" of what is happening in the world.
MSN International Edition Travis Scott raising Stormi to be 'aware' of the world https://t.co/gG17TJBN0e 10 hours ago
D.Seals RT @ThePerezHilton: Travis Scott also talks about Kanye West being Kanye. And... https://t.co/F1ikb6X17w #KylieJenner #StormiWebster #KUWTK 14 hours ago
Perez Travis Scott also talks about Kanye West being Kanye. And... https://t.co/F1ikb6X17w #KylieJenner #StormiWebster #KUWTK 16 hours ago
Andy Vermaut Travis Scott Talks Parenting Stormi Webster In The Age Of COVID! https://t.co/oLcfdKGo3U https://t.co/DyuSygBXXD 17 hours ago
Kenya Brito RT @J14Magazine: The rapper dished on raising his 2-year-old during the current pandemic!
https://t.co/PLDSDtTYHU 19 hours ago
Chisme Time Travis Scott Talks Parenting Stormi Webster In The Age Of COVID! https://t.co/ed5qGwl4Tn (vía perezhilton) 19 hours ago
Perez Hilton Travis Scott is already teaching his daughter Stormi about what's going on in the world. Get them informed young! https://t.co/cjNRMA9Kjd 19 hours ago
J-14 Magazine The rapper dished on raising his 2-year-old during the current pandemic!
https://t.co/PLDSDtTYHU 20 hours ago
A Travis Scott and Kid Cudi joint album is on the wayTravis Scott also discusses his upcoming follow-up to ASTROWORLD.
Kylie Jenner Responds To 'Brown Skin Girl' Drama & Travis Scott Speaks On Raising StormiKylie Jenner Responds To 'Brown Skin Girl' Drama & Travis Scott Speaks On Raising Stormi
Travis Scott Breaks Down His Top 4 Style HeroesGQ's September cover star is Travis Scott and he's here to break down his top 4 style heroes. Find out why Steve Jobs, Robin Williams, Shia LaBeouf and Goldie have influenced Travis Scott's style more..