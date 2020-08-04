Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Masked and Answered, Episode 34: Madelyn Cline Shares Her Routine for Glowing Skin

Video Credit: Marie Claire - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Masked and Answered, Episode 34: Madelyn Cline Shares Her Routine for Glowing Skin

Masked and Answered, Episode 34: Madelyn Cline Shares Her Routine for Glowing Skin

Even the gorgeous Madelyn Cline deals with "really painful" cystic acne, and she's sharing the solution that works for her and so much more in this episode of Masked and Answered!

The "Outer Banks" star reviews a beautifully bright face mask from Shiseido as she dishes on her skincare routine, from her favorite products to one of the biggest beauty mistakes she's ever made.

Grab your own mask and follow along!


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Masked and Answered, Episode 25: Tia Mowry Shares Her Skincare and Wellness Routine [Video]

Masked and Answered, Episode 25: Tia Mowry Shares Her Skincare and Wellness Routine

Tia Mowry has an "out of the box" tip for plumping and tightening skin, and the best part is it won't cost you a single cent. And there's more advice where that came from! Follow along as Tia reviews a..

Credit: Marie Claire     Duration: 05:39Published
Masked and Answered, Episode 33: Nathalie Kelley Shares Her Routine for Ethical Skincare [Video]

Masked and Answered, Episode 33: Nathalie Kelley Shares Her Routine for Ethical Skincare

Actress Nathalie Kelley knows a thing or two about sustainable beauty, and she's sharing all her secrets for maintaining gorgeous skin without harming the environment. From a patio with a gorgeous..

Credit: Marie Claire     Duration: 05:31Published
Masked and Answered, Episode 32: Nicky Hilton Shares Her Skincare Routine for Exfoliated Skin [Video]

Masked and Answered, Episode 32: Nicky Hilton Shares Her Skincare Routine for Exfoliated Skin

Nicky Hilton opens up her "Mary Poppins bag of tricks" and shows off some serious skincare expertise! Follow along as she tries out a gold face mask from her sister Paris Hilton and spills her secrets..

Credit: Marie Claire     Duration: 06:35Published