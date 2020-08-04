Masked and Answered, Episode 34: Madelyn Cline Shares Her Routine for Glowing Skin

Even the gorgeous Madelyn Cline deals with "really painful" cystic acne, and she's sharing the solution that works for her and so much more in this episode of Masked and Answered!

The "Outer Banks" star reviews a beautifully bright face mask from Shiseido as she dishes on her skincare routine, from her favorite products to one of the biggest beauty mistakes she's ever made.

Grab your own mask and follow along!