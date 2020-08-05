Wednesday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, REYN
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, Texas Capital Bancshares' CEO and President, Larry L.
Helm, made a $993,600 purchase of TCBI, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $33.12 a piece.
Texas Capital Bancshares is trading up about 1.3% on the day Wednesday.
This buy marks the first one filed by Helm in the past year.
And on Monday, Director Richard A.
Noll purchased $501,176 worth of Reynolds Consumer Products, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $33.41 each.
This purchase marks the first one filed by Noll in the past twelve months.
Reynolds Consumer Products is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.