Stop the Violence: Master P Talks Gun Violence and Parents Being Present Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:40s - Published 2 days ago Stop the Violence: Master P Talks Gun Violence and Parents Being Present Rapper and businessman Master P talked to Cheddar about his mission to stop gun violence in the wake up of the deadly shooting of 14-year-old South Los Angeles basketball star Semaj Miller. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this