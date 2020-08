Ric Bucher on LeBron vs the Portland Trail Blazers & no reason for panic after loss of Game 1 in the bubble

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the loss of the Los Angeles Lakers to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Bucher has no doubt in LeBron and feels there is still no reason to panic.

He's been down worse and still come back before.