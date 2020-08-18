Victims Want Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Sent To Toughest Prison
Victims of California serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo want him locked away in a distant maximum security prison with other inmates since he isn't going to spend the rest of his life on death row.
Sacramento's Victor Hayes was the final speaker on this first day of victim impact statements ahead of Joseph DeAngelo's formal sentencing, and he ended the day with a passionate courtroom performance.
