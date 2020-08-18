Victims of California serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo want him locked away in a distant maximum security prison with other inmates since he isn't going to spend the rest of his life on death row.

Victims Want Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Sent To Toughest Prison

Victims stood in court on Tuesday to condemn the Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo, calling him a...

Joseph DeAngelo's victims are reveling in their chance to finally confront him in a courtroom, four...

Tuesday marked the first day victims of the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, confronted...