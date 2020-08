Joseph DeAngelo, a former California police officer dubbed the Golden State Killer, told victims Friday he was “truly sorry” before he was sentenced to multiple life prison sentences for a decade-long string of rapes and murders that terrorized a wide swath of the state.

