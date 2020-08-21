Golden State Killer Gets Life In Prison For 13 Murders, Countless Sexual Assaults
Golden State Killer Gets Life In Prison For 13 Murders, Countless Sexual Assaults
Joseph DeAngelo has been sentenced to multiple life terms in prison for 13 murders and countless sexual assaults across California.
