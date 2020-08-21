Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS2 LA
Golden State Killer Gets Life In Prison For 13 Murders, Countless Sexual Assaults

Joseph DeAngelo has been sentenced to multiple life terms in prison for 13 murders and countless sexual assaults across California.


California's 'Golden State Killer' Sentenced to Life in Prison

A former California police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for a string of 1970s...
Golden State killer will die in prison after string of rapes and murders

A former California police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer told victims he was...
jbhulehan

Jenn Hulehan RT @jmonkatthestate: An aging killer, a former cop, gets his due - Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrori… 12 minutes ago

rknagle1217

ronald nagle RT @rknagle1217: THE GOLDEN STATE KILLER GETS LIFE IN PRISON! WTH! WHY DO WE NOW HAVE TO PAY TO KEEP EVIL ALIVE! ARE THEY GOING TO STUDY HI… 16 minutes ago

miroseul

Jeeeeeeen RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Ex-police officer dubbed Golden State Killer says he's "truly sorry," is sentenced to life for 26 rapes, murders. Watch… 18 minutes ago

rknagle1217

ronald nagle THE GOLDEN STATE KILLER GETS LIFE IN PRISON! WTH! WHY DO WE NOW HAVE TO PAY TO KEEP EVIL ALIVE! ARE THEY GOING TO S… https://t.co/wc6R9bLtX4 20 minutes ago

SDBAILBONDWOMAN

Bail Bond Woman RT @nbcsandiego: UDPATE: Former police officer who became known as the Golden State Killer gets life imprisonment for a decade-long string… 24 minutes ago

Honeybadgergal1

Juggernaut2020 Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole after decades on the run, says he’s ‘truly sorry' https://t.co/FoKnAnW9aD 43 minutes ago

_KimboNoSlice

Talib Kweli is a fucking loser RT @NYDailyNews: BREAKING | Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison With no possibility of parole, Joseph DeAngelo says he’s "trul… 44 minutes ago

TallgirlBigcity

born-again forest witch @savascha I haven't read her book but I read this excerpt and***it gets me BAWLING https://t.co/U2cyG2uRfs 1 hour ago


Golden State Killer Is Sentenced [Video]

The Golden State Killer has been sentenced today in California. Newser reports that Joseph DeAngelo, age 74, was given life in prison without the possibility of parole. To avoid the death penalty, he..

Confessed Golden State Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison For 26 Rapes, Slayings [Video]

“The defendant deserves no mercy,” the judge said during the sentencing.

'Golden State Killer' sentenced to life in prison [Video]

A former California police officer, Joseph James DeAngelo, who lived a double life as the "Golden State Killer" was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for a string of 1970s and '80s murders and..

