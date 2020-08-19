Airbus producing H125 helicopter at Columbus plant

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

On Wednesday company officials were joined by Mississippi Congressional leaders to announce a new model of aircraft.

Wtva's rhea thornton has more.... std ."

Look live: i'm here at the airbus helicopter plant in columbus where the company announced the newest helicopter model of the h125.

Nat pop of power tool vo the h125 is one of airbus's newest projects at the plant.

This aircraft is designed specifically for us customs and border protection.

The executive director of air and marine, dennis michelini, believes this product is top notch.

Dennis michelini - executive director for air and marine the technology that's changed over the years is significant and airbus is right on that cutting edge and has done a fantastic job for us on the front line.

Vo the h125 is said to be the most popular law enforcement helicopter in the u.s. however, the technology isn't the only aspect that makes these aircrafts thrive, but the people working to create it.

Dennis michelini: that's the part that really gets me is how much they care.

Don't get me wrong, it is a great platform but their investment in our mission was nice to see.

Vo ben sullivan, production manager at airbus, believes that this investment comes from the background of their workers.

Ben sullivan - production manager we have a 40% veteran population as far as our employees go.

That gives them something to come home to and even though theyre no longer in the service they still feel like theyre giving back to the country.

Vo after all the hard work put on by the employees, it seems as though this aircraft has brought a new excitement to the job.

Dennis michelini: i can't wait to get a chance to fly it.

Look live: now this is just first of 16 h125's being created for us customs and border protections.

And even with the virus, i was told airbus has planned accordingly so shipments should not affected by the virus.

Reporting from columbus, i'm rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

