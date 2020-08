Obama urges Americans not to 'let them take away' the power of the vote Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 00:38s - Published 3 minutes ago Obama urges Americans not to 'let them take away' the power of the vote The former president and other Democratic leaders urged Americans to vote, warning that the country's democracy depends on it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Michelle Obama: Vote Biden 'like our lives depend on it'



Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama at the start of the DNC on Monday said President Donald Trump is "clearly in over his head" and not cut out for the job, urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10 Published 2 days ago