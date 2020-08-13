Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grandmother facing coronavirus in a local nursing home - grandson voices concerns

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Grandmother facing coronavirus in a local nursing home - grandson voices concerns

Grandmother facing coronavirus in a local nursing home - grandson voices concerns

One man expressed his concerns as a local nursing home is continuing to face a coronavirus breakout inside its walls.

News at ten.

A local nursing home is continuing to face a coronavirus breakout inside its walls.

W-t-v-a's bronson woodruff visited iuka today where he was able to speak with one man who said his grandmother lives there, and contracted the virus.

Iuka resident timothy deshazier said his eighty-eight- year-old grandmother bonnie sherrill contracted the virus while living in tishomingo manor.

He said the home tested all staff and residents on july 28th and 29th.

Deshazier said that was when the home informed him sherrill tested positive.

"they told us that she got it from a staff member."

He added the home moved her to a different part of the home after her positive test.

He said they called and said she had been having heart problems. "my sister said, well if it does it again, you know, don't you think we need to go to the hospital?

And they said well, we'll call the ambulance if you the home informed him sherrill tested positive.

"they told us that she got it from a staff member."

He added the home moved her to a different part of the home after her positive test.

He said they called and said she had been having heart problems. "my sister said, well if it does it again, you know, don't you think we need to go to the hospital?

And they said well, we'll call the ambulance if you want us to.

And she said well yeah, i thought that'd be protocol, you know?"

According to deshazier, she went to the hospital, and doctors found she had other health problems including pneumonia.

"the only thing they told us at the nursing home was that her heart rate was up and down, so if we hadn't have told them to send her to the emergency room, she would've been dead, you know?"

He said after that hospital stay, doctors did what they could for her, and the hospital released her back to the nursing home.

Not long after, he said she had to go back to the e.r.

For breathing problems; after a chest x-ray, the hosptial sent a chest x-ray, the hosptial sent her back to tishomingo manor.

Deshazier said he'd like to move his grandmother to another home..... but because she has the virus... that move is not possible..

Deshazier added for now, the home is not allowing visitors for safety reasons.

Reporter outro: we reached out to tishomingo manor earlier today.

The manor declined to comment at this time.

Reporting in iuka, i'm bronson woodruf for w-t-v-a nine news.

"we saw number today that did not fit the downward trend in covid 19 cases and it is a reminder that nothing is inevitable..."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Set Up For Success: Classroom At Home [Video]

Set Up For Success: Classroom At Home

A local teacher and mother gives some advice on how to set up a classroom at home amid Coronavirus concerns.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 04:15Published
Families Of Residents At Brighton Rehab And Wellness Center Speak Out Amid Investigation [Video]

Families Of Residents At Brighton Rehab And Wellness Center Speak Out Amid Investigation

KDKA's Nicole Ford spoke with a family member of a resident at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center as well as Attorney General Josh Shapiro about the current investigation into the nursing..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:22Published
Pa. Attorney General Investigating Brighton Rehab [Video]

Pa. Attorney General Investigating Brighton Rehab

The Beaver nursing home that was under a lot of scrutiny during the pandemic is being investigated for neglegence, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published